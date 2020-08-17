A Private Google Office 5 Months Into COVID-19

We've seen some Googlers say they have ventured back into the Google office. Some to retrieve stuff and some essential workers had to go back to maintain or build things. Here is a photo of a private office at Google Dublin after this Googler returned (for unknown reasons) to his office after about five-months of not stepping foot in the building.

David Dickens, a Technical Program Manager II at Google CNIDP, wrote on Instagram "Very strange been back in the office today #flyingvisit #wearamask."

