Construction Worker At The New GooglePlex

Here is another photo of a different construction worker at the new Google mega campus near the current GooglePlex. Before we saw a video of a worker operating a digger, here is one working on the building and structure itself.

This was posted on Instagram - of course, it is rare to see anyone working inside the Google offices now.

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.