Google is testing a new design for its mobile shopping search interface. The new design has a new Google logo, a gradient background theme, new headers, various sections and labels. It looks pretty cool but a bit less clean than the normal Google Search interface.

Here is the normal Google Shopping mobile interface:

Google Shopping Ui

And now via Saad AK on X, here is the new test interface:

Google Shopping Ui Test

Saad AK shared videos of this in action on X:

What do you think of it?

Forum discussion at X.

 

