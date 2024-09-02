Google is testing a new design for its mobile shopping search interface. The new design has a new Google logo, a gradient background theme, new headers, various sections and labels. It looks pretty cool but a bit less clean than the normal Google Search interface.

Here is the normal Google Shopping mobile interface:

And now via Saad AK on X, here is the new test interface:

Saad AK shared videos of this in action on X:

3: A separate Deals Section in the nav; when clicked it presents a Great UI.



4: Big Collapsing Carousels.



5: Dark Grey Labels on the products.



This is a great test.



2/2



Video 2/3



Sending to: @rustybrick SIR. pic.twitter.com/eKnCYb9a6w — Saad AK (@SaadAlikhan1994) August 29, 2024

What do you think of it?

