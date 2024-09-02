Google is testing a new design for its mobile shopping search interface. The new design has a new Google logo, a gradient background theme, new headers, various sections and labels. It looks pretty cool but a bit less clean than the normal Google Search interface.
Here is the normal Google Shopping mobile interface:
And now via Saad AK on X, here is the new test interface:
Saad AK shared videos of this in action on X:
3: A separate Deals Section in the nav; when clicked it presents a Great UI.— Saad AK (@SaadAlikhan1994) August 29, 2024
4: Big Collapsing Carousels.
5: Dark Grey Labels on the products.
This is a great test.
2/2
Video 2/3
Sending to: @rustybrick SIR. pic.twitter.com/eKnCYb9a6w
On Query: Bike— Saad AK (@SaadAlikhan1994) August 29, 2024
Sending to: @rustybrick SIR. pic.twitter.com/Ph557gE7HM
What do you think of it?
