Daily Search Forum Recap: August 12, 2020

Google: An Indexing System Failure Caused The Search Results Glitch

Just to catch you all up, on Monday afternoon we saw some insane changes to the search results rankings. Google confirmed later it was a bug and things were back to normal. Google then explained the bug stemmed from the indexing system. But what does that mean?

There have always been rumors that if you are listed in someones disavow file that it can end up hurting your site. But Google has said time and time again that is not true. Being in a disavow file won't end up hurting you Google said. And it won't lead to Google monitoring your web site more closely, John Mueller said on Twitter.

Google is testing placing the people also ask box on the right side column of the search results interface. Normally this shows up on the left hand search results side but here is a screen shot from Mordy Oberstein showing it on the right side.

Google Merchant Center added a new technical attribute you can use to exclude some or all of your products from displaying in specific countries. The new attribute is shopping_ads_excluded_country and you can use it in your product feeds to communicate to Google to not show these products in specific countries.

It looks like Google is expanding on its local listing reviews for service level businesses. Amy Toman posted a screen shot showing how when she selected five stars to give to a power washing company, Google then asked her if she used the business and which services did they provide.

We've seen the pasta version of the super G Google logo. Now let me show you the cake version of the super G Google logo. I wonder if it is kosher and if so, how do I get one.

