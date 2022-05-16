Bing Moves Explore More On Left Side

Microsoft Bing has moved the "explore more" feature from under the image carousel snippet to the left hand side of that snippet. We first noticed this explore more feature in March, but I guess the placement took up too much space then. I do like this new layout over the older layout.

Here is the new look with explore more on the left side of the image carousel:

Here is what it looked like previously:

Thanks to Frank Sandtmann, a German based SEO consultant, for sending this to me.

Forum discussion at Twitter.