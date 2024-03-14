Bing is testing a new design for how it shows some videos in the Bing search results interface. Now they are testing showing a bar across the search results page, as opposed to just a video card or video search results.

This test was spotted by Shameem Adhikarath who posted a video of this in action on X. Here is a screenshot from that video:

I also made it into a shorter GIF:

I think I like this interface more than the current one...

Update: Maybe this is not too new:

🆕 Bing test videos in Carousel Slider view.



📷 Here is the snap for ref- pic.twitter.com/RWBiPTnN67 — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) August 17, 2022

