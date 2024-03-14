Bing Search Tests New Video Block Design In Search Results

Mar 14, 2024 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Bing Search

Bing Robot Camera

Bing is testing a new design for how it shows some videos in the Bing search results interface. Now they are testing showing a bar across the search results page, as opposed to just a video card or video search results.

This test was spotted by Shameem Adhikarath who posted a video of this in action on X. Here is a screenshot from that video:

Bing Search Video Full Width Bar

I also made it into a shorter GIF:

Bing Video Full Bar

I think I like this interface more than the current one...

Update: Maybe this is not too new:

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google March Core &amp; Spam Updates, Manual Actions, Spam Policies, Bing Webmaster Tools &amp; Deep Search - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Maps

Numerous Google Local Panel User Interface Updates

Mar 14, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Official FAQ On Pure Spam Manual Action

Mar 14, 2024 - 7:41 am
Bing Search

Bing Search Tests New Video Block Design In Search Results

Mar 14, 2024 - 7:31 am
Bing Ads

New Interface For Microsoft Advertising Console

Mar 14, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google Maps

Google Business Profile For Hotels Tests New Filter Options

Mar 14, 2024 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: March 13, 2024

Mar 13, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Previous Story: New Interface For Microsoft Advertising Console
Next Story: Google Official FAQ On Pure Spam Manual Action

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.