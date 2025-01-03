The Google Ads API currently does not accept or support placement exclusions for Performance Max campaigns. This is also the case even if specified at the account level, Michael Cloonan, a Google Ads API specialist, wrote.

The topic came up in a Google Ads API Forum, which I found through Navah Hopkins on LinkedIn.

Michael Cloonan from Google wrote:

This case has been escalated to me. I'm reviewing the thread and would like to note that my (human) colleague seems to have provided the correct information so far. Placement exclusions are not available for Performance Max campaigns, even if specified at the account level. A potential workaround (not a perfect match to the functionality, but something somewhat close so that you aren't left completely helpless) was mentioned, which is the best we can offer right now. If that doesn't suit your needs, then unfortunately what you are asking for is not available in the API at this time.

Navah Hopkins wrote, "why is it (according to Google's official stance) that placement exclusions can't work coming from an API, if the API passes the exclusions to the full account list in content suitability?" She added, "If the placement ends up in the same place, why would API originating placements be ignored, while UI originated placements be respected? This is all for exclusion purposes."

Nils Rooijmans commented on that LinkedIn post saying he can get it to work with Google Ads Scripts, he wrote:

I have tested and can confirm that I can add placement exclusions at the account level via Google Ads Scripts, and that (so far) these placements exclusions are respected by the PMax campaigns. This feature will be available in the Version 2.0 of my Placement Exclusion script.

But that is not directly using the Google Ads API.

Google may eventually add this to the API, but as of today, this is not really supported.

Forum discussion at Google Ads API Forum and LinkedIn.