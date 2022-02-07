Google: Update Dates On Articles When You Significantly Change Existing Content

Feb 7, 2022 • 7:31 am | comments (4) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Google's John Mueller said it only makes sense to update the date on a piece of content or article when you either "write something new or significantly change something existing." He said this on Twitter and it goes along with previous advice John has given before.

John said this on Twitter:

John has said before that you don't need to change dates of evergreen content. But just validating the old content is still legit does not deem an updated date is required. Of course, never fake dates - that is an old trick that Google is on to.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

