New Google Trusted Store Badge Based On Shopping Experience Scorecard

Google has launched a new Trusted Store badge for merchants who have an excellent Google Shopping experience scorecard score. Google also launched a new set of Google Merchant Center insights reports.

Google Trusted Badge

Here is what the new Trusted Store badge looks like in Google Shopping:

How does a Google merchant get this badge? Google said the badge is available to merchants who provide excellent shipping and returns services. Merchants receive a Trusted Store badge based on their performance across metrics relative to other merchants, including but not limited to shipping speeds, shipping and return costs, and return windows.

So I guess these same merchants do not get a ranking boost, like Google originally said when they introduced the Google Shopping experience scorecard? Maybe Google didn't want to offer the ranking boost incentive based on some SEO concerns?

Google added "based on our early testing, merchants displaying a Trusted Store badge are more likely to receive clicks." Google said they are also "seeing stronger traffic to lesser-known merchants."

This should roll out to US based merchants in the upcoming months.

New Merchant Center Insights Reports

Google also introduced new insights reporting in Google Merchant Center. Google said this "helps merchants keep reaching customers and growing their businesses." The new reports shows merchants the total traffic, impressions and conversion rate of their free listings, helping them make decisions about future ones. Here is the help document for how to use this new insights report.

Here are screenshots:

