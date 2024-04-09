Google is testing adding a "short videos" option in the search menu bar, so you can filter your search results by shorter videos. This, I guess, is in addition to videos in the search bar.

This was spotted by Brodie Clark who wrote on X, he said, "Google is now testing a 'Short Videos' menu item on mobile, directing users to a feed of short videos published to YouTube, TikTok, Instagram & more."

Here is a screenshot:

Here is another screenshot from Kamlesh Shukla on LinkedIn:

Previously we saw Google testing short video carousels within the Google Search results.

I mean, I get why Google is testing this but it seems redundant to having a searcher click on "videos" and then filter by shorter videos.

With perspectives being renamed to forums - maybe this is why Google is showing short videos as a test. Forums would only show forum threads, whereas perspectives also use to show short videos.

With Google now testing out a separate section for Short Videos, it will be interesting to see the impact on searching behaviour.



More recently, many have equated TikTok to a search engine, with many younger users using it as an alternative to Google Search.



— Brodie Clark (@brodieseo) April 9, 2024

