Google Tests Short Videos In Search Menu Bar

Google is testing adding a "short videos" option in the search menu bar, so you can filter your search results by shorter videos. This, I guess, is in addition to videos in the search bar.

This was spotted by Brodie Clark who wrote on X, he said, "Google is now testing a 'Short Videos' menu item on mobile, directing users to a feed of short videos published to YouTube, TikTok, Instagram & more."

Google Testing Short Videos Menu Item On Mobile Us

Google Short Videos Tab

Previously we saw Google testing short video carousels within the Google Search results.

I mean, I get why Google is testing this but it seems redundant to having a searcher click on "videos" and then filter by shorter videos.

With perspectives being renamed to forums - maybe this is why Google is showing short videos as a test. Forums would only show forum threads, whereas perspectives also use to show short videos.

