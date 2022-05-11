Bing Wikipedia Box In Search Results Now Scrolls On Hover

Microsoft Bing has updated the interactive Wikipedia box in the search results to scroll based on where you hover your mouse on the left side of the box.

We first spotted this Wikipedia box in Bing Search back in March but it seems Microsoft upgraded it a bit to jump you to the section you are most interested in.

Here is a GIF showing how this works:

Here is what it looked like previously - without it jumping down:

This update was spotted by Khushal Bherwani on Twitter.

I am not sure this is all necessary but it is different...

Forum discussion at Twitter.