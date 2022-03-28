Google Search Results Rolls Out Much More Visual Design In Grid Formats & More

On Friday afternoon, Google confirmed with me that the search company has rolled out more visual results for some queries in the mobile search results. I've been experimenting with a number of queries and for some of those queries, saying the results are "more visual" is an understatement.

Take a look at this GIF I made of a search for [watches] on mobile. The grid image layout, goes on and on and on and then leads to even more visual layouts for the search result snippets:

Here is a cropped static version - click on it to see the full result:

Here is a search for [game room design] - same, click on it to see the not cropped version:

And it seems Google is testing bringing this also to the desktop results, or a form of it. Here are some screenshots from Brodie Clark:

The rise of the visual SERP continues. If you thought the image/video thumbnails in the test I shared earlier this month were large, this test is taking it to the extreme. This new desktop test aligns text even further to the left. Timeline updated: https://t.co/j6IUtkSa1z pic.twitter.com/7QZGky8gXO â€” Brodie Clark (@brodieseo) March 27, 2022

What do you think of this more visual look for the mobile (and possibly desktop) search result snippets?

Forum discussion at Twitter.