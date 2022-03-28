Google Search Results Rolls Out Much More Visual Design In Grid Formats & More

Mar 28, 2022 • 7:21 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
On Friday afternoon, Google confirmed with me that the search company has rolled out more visual results for some queries in the mobile search results. I've been experimenting with a number of queries and for some of those queries, saying the results are "more visual" is an understatement.

Take a look at this GIF I made of a search for [watches] on mobile. The grid image layout, goes on and on and on and then leads to even more visual layouts for the search result snippets:

Here is a cropped static version - click on it to see the full result:

Here is a search for [game room design] - same, click on it to see the not cropped version:

And it seems Google is testing bringing this also to the desktop results, or a form of it. Here are some screenshots from Brodie Clark:

What do you think of this more visual look for the mobile (and possibly desktop) search result snippets?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

