Daily Search Forum Recap: May 11, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
That was quick, within 24-hours, Google has erased the SEO advice about keyword density in its digital marketing coursework. Google has new education Q&A structured data and help documentation. Google is testing a new ad format that has large images you can swipe. Google Maps has a box for "others are asking" with a way to answer the questions that were not answered. Bing's interactive Wikipedia box now scrolls.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Erased The Keyword Density Slide From Digital Marketing Certification Coursework
Yesterday we reported that Google's SEO section of its digital marketing coursework for its certification program spoke about the importance of keyword density and word count. Well, within 24 hours, Google has removed that content from the coursework.
- Google Tests New Ad Format With Swipeable Images Carousel
Google seems to be testing a new search ad format that has really large images that you can swipe through and learn more about. The ads, when clicked on, expand to show you a large image, with the name of the product, the price, ratings/reviews and a "show now" button.
- Google Now Supports Education Q&A Structured Data
Google has added a new page to its search developer documents for Education Q&A structured data. It seems similar to the Google Q&A structured data, do you remember when Google added the STEM-education related guidelines to that page?
- Google Maps Others Are Asking With Prompt To Answer This Question Carousel
We know Google has a lot of those question and answers sections in the Google Maps business listings. We saw Google showing this in the maps interface (not just the search interface) recently but now Google is showing "others are asking" to trigger more people to answer questions about the local business or venue.
- Bing Wikipedia Box In Search Results Now Scrolls On Hover
Microsoft Bing has updated the interactive Wikipedia box in the search results to scroll based on where you hover your mouse on the left side of the box. We first spotted this Wikipedia box in Bing Search back in March but it seems Microsoft upgraded it a bit to jump you to the section you are most interested in.
- Google's Martin Splitt In Stormtrooper Uniform
Here is a photo of Martin Splitt of Google on stage at the London SEO Meetup in a Stormtrooper uniform. To be fair, it was May 4th and he was not the only one dressed in Star Wars costumes.
