Google Search COVID Announcements Will Be Live Soon

Apr 7, 2020 • 8:14 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

A week ago we we reported that Google has new structured data named SpecialAnnouncement that some sites can use to markup their Google search results. Well, Google didn't write a blog post about it until Friday afternoon and it isn't live yet. Danny Sullivan of Google said it should be live soon.

So if you are wondering why your markup here doesn't work, it isn't fully live yet. Danny said it should be soon, here is that tweet:

If you are wondering what it looks like, here is a sample screen shot from Google:

click for full size

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google Tweets Its Search Changes For COVID-19
 
blog comments powered by Disqus