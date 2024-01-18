Report: Bing Gained Less Than 1% Market Share Since Adding Bing Chat

Jan 18, 2024 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Bing Search

Bing Robot Boxing Gloves

It has been just about a year now since Microsoft launched Bing Chat (now known as Copilot) and Bing's market share has only grown less than 1% according to StatCounter. Most of you may not be surprised, since our poll shared shortly after Bing Chat launched had most of you thinking Bing won't gain that much market share from this feature.

Bloomberg reported on the StatCounter data, saying, "But Microsoft’s search engine ended 2023 with just 3.4% of the global search market, according to data analytics firm StatCounter, up less than 1 percentage point since the ChatGPT announcement."

They shared this chart:

Search Market Share Bloomberg Chart

Here is the raw chart and data from StatCounter:

Statcounter Search Engine Ww Monthly 202212 202312

I love the quote at the top of the Bloomberg piece:

“The entire search category is now going through a sea change,” Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella said at the time. “That opportunity comes very few times.”

Don't get me wrong, I was super impressed with the launch and the features but as I used it, I found myself going back to search for most of what I want.

It is no surprise why Bing won't share Bing Chat data within Bing Webmaster Tools.

It is just a shame but like I said, I don't think most of you are surprised. 60% of you thought that this would not lead to more than 5% market share growth. Here is that poll from several months ago:

click for full size

I am disappointed but maybe Microsoft has something coming up that might change this?

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google Web &amp; Local Updates, Quality Changes Coming, FAQ/How-To Rich Results, Perfect SEO &amp; Authors - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google

Google Tests Search Result Snippet Product Listings & Local Images

Jan 18, 2024 - 7:31 am
Bing Search

Report: Bing Gained Less Than 1% Market Share Since Adding Bing Chat

Jan 18, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Search To Show More Third-Party Comparison Websites In Europe

Jan 18, 2024 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: January 17, 2024

Jan 17, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Google

Is Google Search Is Getting Worse? German Study Published Says Kinda

Jan 17, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Advertisers & Agencies Frustrated With Lack Of Google Ads Support

Jan 17, 2024 - 7:41 am
Previous Story: Google Search To Show More Third-Party Comparison Websites In Europe
Next Story: Google Tests Search Result Snippet Product Listings & Local Images

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.