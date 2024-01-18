It has been just about a year now since Microsoft launched Bing Chat (now known as Copilot) and Bing's market share has only grown less than 1% according to StatCounter. Most of you may not be surprised, since our poll shared shortly after Bing Chat launched had most of you thinking Bing won't gain that much market share from this feature.

Bloomberg reported on the StatCounter data, saying, "But Microsoft’s search engine ended 2023 with just 3.4% of the global search market, according to data analytics firm StatCounter, up less than 1 percentage point since the ChatGPT announcement."

They shared this chart:

Here is the raw chart and data from StatCounter:

I love the quote at the top of the Bloomberg piece:

“The entire search category is now going through a sea change,” Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella said at the time. “That opportunity comes very few times.”

Don't get me wrong, I was super impressed with the launch and the features but as I used it, I found myself going back to search for most of what I want.

It is no surprise why Bing won't share Bing Chat data within Bing Webmaster Tools.

It is just a shame but like I said, I don't think most of you are surprised. 60% of you thought that this would not lead to more than 5% market share growth. Here is that poll from several months ago:

I am disappointed but maybe Microsoft has something coming up that might change this?

Forum discussion at X.