Google Search Deals Section With Green Discount Labels

Nov 2, 2023 • 7:31 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Woman Shopping Google Logo

Google is testing showing really bold green labels on products within the product grid section. I personally see more muted white labels but Khushal Bherwani saw bold green labels.

Khushal Bherwani posted some screenshots on X:

Google Deals Green Labels

This is what I see:

Google Deals White Labels

Here are more screenshots:

These labels, I don't think are new, but the bold green ones seem new to me. We've seen lower price and higher price labels, green price discounts and more.

Forum discussion at X.

Previous story: Google Business Profiles Adds Small Business Attribute
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus