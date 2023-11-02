Google Search Deals Section With Green Discount Labels

Google is testing showing really bold green labels on products within the product grid section. I personally see more muted white labels but Khushal Bherwani saw bold green labels.
Khushal Bherwani posted some screenshots on X:
This is what I see:
Here are more screenshots:
🆕 Saw the discounted label in wild at Deals section— Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) October 27, 2023
↗️ specially the "Low price with down graph and Special offers label"
also in product overlay window
this is festive impact
adding - @brodieseo may know this? pic.twitter.com/DjqyBj259q
Here’s a look at it on mobile. pic.twitter.com/0huQaRIO0i— Brian Freiesleben (@type_SEO) November 7, 2022
I feel like these green "pricing" labels can't be new but I don't recall seeing them— Mordy Oberstein (@MordyOberstein) November 2, 2023
(I also checked a recent article by @rustybrick to compare and the products didn't have them - at least not in green with the icons) https://t.co/NXNRWJ8SbU) pic.twitter.com/BgWCi0E7sh
These labels, I don't think are new, but the bold green ones seem new to me. We've seen lower price and higher price labels, green price discounts and more.
