Google Search Deals Section With Green Discount Labels

Google is testing showing really bold green labels on products within the product grid section. I personally see more muted white labels but Khushal Bherwani saw bold green labels.

Khushal Bherwani posted some screenshots on X:

This is what I see:

Here are more screenshots:

🆕 Saw the discounted label in wild at Deals section



↗️ specially the "Low price with down graph and Special offers label"



also in product overlay window



this is festive impact



adding - @brodieseo may know this? pic.twitter.com/DjqyBj259q — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) October 27, 2023

Here’s a look at it on mobile. pic.twitter.com/0huQaRIO0i — Brian Freiesleben (@type_SEO) November 7, 2022

I feel like these green "pricing" labels can't be new but I don't recall seeing them



(I also checked a recent article by @rustybrick to compare and the products didn't have them - at least not in green with the icons) https://t.co/NXNRWJ8SbU) pic.twitter.com/BgWCi0E7sh — Mordy Oberstein (@MordyOberstein) November 2, 2023

These labels, I don't think are new, but the bold green ones seem new to me. We've seen lower price and higher price labels, green price discounts and more.

