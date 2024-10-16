Google Tests Shaded Featured Snippet Background

Oct 16, 2024
Google

Google Shaded Logo

Google is testing adding a background color, shade, to the featured snippets on mobile search.

We saw this in February with normal snippets, also with site names and favicons and also with product results. Now Google is testing it for featured snippets.

Brodie Clark spotted this and posted it on X and his SERP notes. He wrote:

Google is now testing out different background colours for featured snippets on mobile. Sometimes showing with a blue or grey, the test mimics a similar treatment for featured snippets in knowledge panels, likely trying to fit in more with AIOs.

Here is a side-by-side:

Shaded Google Featured Snippets

Here is a GIF:

Google Shaded Featured Snippet Backgrounds

Also seeing this on Things to know:

Forum discussion at X.

 

