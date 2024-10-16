Google is testing adding a background color, shade, to the featured snippets on mobile search.

We saw this in February with normal snippets, also with site names and favicons and also with product results. Now Google is testing it for featured snippets.

Brodie Clark spotted this and posted it on X and his SERP notes. He wrote:

Google is now testing out different background colours for featured snippets on mobile. Sometimes showing with a blue or grey, the test mimics a similar treatment for featured snippets in knowledge panels, likely trying to fit in more with AIOs.

Here is a side-by-side:

Here is a GIF:

Also seeing this on Things to know:

🆕 Things to know section showing result as card snippet when its expand. pic.twitter.com/wFJ2vumP6t — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) October 1, 2024

