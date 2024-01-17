Google On Text Within Images

Jan 17, 2024 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

DO YOU WANT GOOGLE TO SEE THIS TEXT?

A recent post on Reddit asked about the impact of having a website where most of the text was within images. Would Google be able to read the text, what is the SEO impact and would the text rank in the search results?

This is a topic we have not covered in a long time so I figured I'd cover it again.

In short, if you want to do SEO right, make sure the text is on the page and not within an image. There are even some old-fashioned techniques, with new ways, to make sure the text looks like it might be in a graphic.

Worse case, you can use alt tags on images so Google can understand the image and the text in that image. Google used to allow image replacement text techniques, as well.

John Mueller from Google replied to that Reddit thread and said, "You could also be pragmatic - is it just the same text as you already have in text form (eg your company name & address), or is it actually something substantial that would be missing from your site if the images weren't there?"

In short, if this is important text that is unique to that page - then you might want it to be real text and not an image.

Forum discussion at Reddit.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google Web &amp; Local Updates, Quality Changes Coming, FAQ/How-To Rich Results, Perfect SEO &amp; Authors - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Ads

Advertisers & Agencies Frustrated With Lack Of Google Ads Support

Jan 17, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google On Text Within Images

Jan 17, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Not Showing News Boxes For Some Election Queries

Jan 17, 2024 - 7:21 am
Bing Search

Bing Tests Shadow Effect On Mouse Over Search Result Snippets

Jan 17, 2024 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: January 16, 2024

Jan 16, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Other Search Engines

Search Bing & Google At Same Time With Microsoft Edge

Jan 16, 2024 - 8:01 am
Previous Story: Google Search Not Showing News Boxes For Some Election Queries
Next Story: Advertisers & Agencies Frustrated With Lack Of Google Ads Support

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.