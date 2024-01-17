Google Search Not Showing News Boxes For Some Election Queries

Google Robot Elections

Google Search may not be showing news boxes, like top stories, for some election types of queries. So if you search for [iowa caucus] or [2024 United States primary elections] and others don't seem to trigger news boxes.

Will Flannigan and Shalom Goodman posted about this on X, both said that this is the first time Google is not showing news boxes for these types of queries. Will and Shalom would know, they work in the SEO department at the Wall Street Journal.

This is what I see:

Iowa Caucus Google Search

Here is what they posted on X:

This might be a big deal for some news publishers over the coming months during, as the election season heats up.

Forum discussion at X.

 

