Google: Text In An Image Alt Attribute Within An H1 Is Within The H1

Feb 17, 2020
Google's John Mueller said on Twitter that text within an image's alt attribute is generally seen as text "as a part of the page where the image is embedded." If that text is within an H1 tag, then Google will also see it as part of the H1.

It is a bit of a confusing response, here it is within the context:

Just a little tidbit for you.

