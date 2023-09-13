Daily Search Forum Recap: September 13, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We are seeing the first signs of a Google update after the confirmed August 2023 core update, maybe the first set of post-update tremors? An advertiser said they lost thousands of dollars in Google Ads budget after being put in an ads experiment they did not want to be in. Bing Chat is working on custom instructions. Google said meta description lengths do not matter to rankings. Google also said there is no "back to the same" after doing a website revamp.

