Google is now notifying some searchers of a translation feature within the search results. It says, "Get definitions and translations as you search. Select words to get definitions & translations without leaving the page."

This allows searchers to highlight words with their cursor and translate those words directly in the search results page. The feature is not new, but this prompt may be.

Here is a screenshot of this from Punit who shared a video of this on Mastodon:

Again, I don't think this feature is new, I think it has been around for several months now. But maybe people don't understand how to use it, so Google is testing out better communication around this?

FYI, I wrote this story ages ago, but only got around to posting it now (which is not common for me...)

