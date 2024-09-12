Google: Get Definitions & Translations As You Search

Sep 12, 2024 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Translation

Google is now notifying some searchers of a translation feature within the search results. It says, "Get definitions and translations as you search. Select words to get definitions & translations without leaving the page."

This allows searchers to highlight words with their cursor and translate those words directly in the search results page. The feature is not new, but this prompt may be.

Here is a screenshot of this from Punit who shared a video of this on Mastodon:

Google Search Get Definitions As Search

Again, I don't think this feature is new, I think it has been around for several months now. But maybe people don't understand how to use it, so Google is testing out better communication around this?

FYI, I wrote this story ages ago, but only got around to posting it now (which is not common for me...)

Forum discussion at Mastodon.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Indexing API: Submissions Go Undergo Rigorous Spam Detection

Sep 12, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google

Google: Get Definitions & Translations As You Search

Sep 12, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Replaced Cache Link With Internet Archive's Wayback Machine

Sep 12, 2024 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: September 11, 2024

Sep 11, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google Updates

Google Search Ranking Volatility Still Heated A Week After Core Update

Sep 11, 2024 - 8:01 am
Google Ads

Google Tests New Ad Label / Design That Makes Ads Stand Out

Sep 11, 2024 - 7:51 am
Previous Story: Google Replaced Cache Link With Internet Archive's Wayback Machine
Next Story: Google Indexing API: Submissions Go Undergo Rigorous Spam Detection

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.