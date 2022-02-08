Daily Search Forum Recap: February 8, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search Console performance reports again has more data loss. Google said code to text ratio is not an SEO factor. Google also said having CTAs above the fold is not a bad thing. Google Ads global site tag now supports automatic data collection. Microsoft Bing has expanded car search features.

