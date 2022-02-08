Daily Search Forum Recap: February 8, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Search Console performance reports again has more data loss. Google said code to text ratio is not an SEO factor. Google also said having CTAs above the fold is not a bad thing. Google Ads global site tag now supports automatic data collection. Microsoft Bing has expanded car search features.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Search Console Performance Report Suffered A Data Loss Again
Google is having a hard time holding on to its data in Google Search Console. Google posted yet another data logging issue on its site, this time it impacted the performance reports for all - Google Search, Google Discover, and Google News. This happened between February 1st through February 3rd.
- Google: Code To Text Ratio Is Not & Has Never Been An SEO Factor
Google's John Mueller and Gary Illyes both said in a Reddit thread that code to text ratios for SEO does not matter. John Mueller said it is not an SEO factor and Gary Illyes said "it doesn't matter." This is not new, Google has said this numerous times in the past but this is the 2022 version of, is code to text ratio and SEO factor.
- Google: CTAs Above The Fold Is Not Bad For Google Search Or SEO
There is a new SEO myth floating around that says CTAs, call to action buttons, placed above the fold is bad for Google search ranking and SEO. That is simply not true and John Mueller of Google said so on Reddit saying "Google search doesn't say anything about CTA buttons."
- Google Ads Tests Global Site Tag With Automatic User Data Collection
Google Ads is testing a new feature for the global site tag that can be configured to automatically collect user data. Dario Zannoni spotted this and wrote on Twitter "Global Site Tag can now automatically collect the information that the user submits on the website (like email and telephone)."
- Microsoft Bing Expands Car & Automobile Search
Microsoft Bing, in this crazy car market, has expanded its search features to help you buy a car. Bing also lets you filter the results in numerous ways and a lot of this is powered off of the MSN Autos Marketplace.
- New Google Atlanta Tower
Here is a photo of the new Google Atlanta office building tower when it is almost done. There are drone videos of the building on Instagram, this is a photo from one of those, but I embedded the vide
Feedback:
