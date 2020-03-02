Google: Logo Placement Does Not Impact SEO & Search Rankings

Every now and again you hear these SEO myths that just surprise me. Here is one, where someone was told that the placement of the company logo in a design impacts SEO. The feedback the designer got was that placing the logo in the middle of the head would hurt SEO and Google rankings.

Google's response was no, where did you hear that? John Mueller from Google said "Did you hear it from a trustworthy source? People say all kinds of things that aren't true." Gary Illyes from Google said "WHAT?!"

Here are those tweets:

Did you hear it from a trustworthy source? People say all kinds of things that aren't true. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) March 2, 2020

WHAT?!?!? — Gary "鯨理／경리" Illyes (@methode) March 2, 2020

I did ask for clarification about what was meant by logo and here was that response:

It was about the company logo. It was feedback on a wireframe where the logo was placed in the middle of the head — philipp (@PWittreck) March 2, 2020

Mindblown!

Forum discussion at Twitter.