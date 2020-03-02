Google: Logo Placement Does Not Impact SEO & Search Rankings

Mar 2, 2020
Every now and again you hear these SEO myths that just surprise me. Here is one, where someone was told that the placement of the company logo in a design impacts SEO. The feedback the designer got was that placing the logo in the middle of the head would hurt SEO and Google rankings.

Google's response was no, where did you hear that? John Mueller from Google said "Did you hear it from a trustworthy source? People say all kinds of things that aren't true." Gary Illyes from Google said "WHAT?!"

Here are those tweets:

I did ask for clarification about what was meant by logo and here was that response:

Mindblown!

