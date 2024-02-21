The popular Google app, the Google Search app, now has a toggle at the top to quickly switch between Google Search and Gemini (formerly Google Bard). It shows up at the top and is defaulted to Google Search with the super G logo but you can see the Gemini logo that you can tap on to switch to Gemini.

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Here are static images:

The default:

Then if you toggle to Gemini:

This was spotted by Greg Sterling who posted on X, "Saw this for the first time tonight: toggle at the top of Google on mobile that allows switching between Google and Gemini."

Google announced this but it seems like it is now live for many (but not all):

See the gif below. Gemini is right there in the Google app (via a toggle up top). Eager to test this out soon. https://t.co/XiJikyO9E8 — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) February 8, 2024

