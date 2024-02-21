Google App Adds Toggle Between Search & Gemini

The popular Google app, the Google Search app, now has a toggle at the top to quickly switch between Google Search and Gemini (formerly Google Bard). It shows up at the top and is defaulted to Google Search with the super G logo but you can see the Gemini logo that you can tap on to switch to Gemini.

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Google Search Toggle To Gemini

Here are static images:

The default:

Google App Search

Then if you toggle to Gemini:

Google App Gemini Toggle

This was spotted by Greg Sterling who posted on X, "Saw this for the first time tonight: toggle at the top of Google on mobile that allows switching between Google and Gemini."

Google announced this but it seems like it is now live for many (but not all):

Forum discussion at X.

 

