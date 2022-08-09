Daily Search Forum Recap: August 9, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google suffered a fire in a data center that caused Google Search outages, search quality issues, and weird indexing issues - and sadly injuries to three Google workers. Google Search rich results people also ask rose but FAQs dropped. Google clarified that GTIN values must be numeric in the structured data. Google keyword planner gains a new organize keywords into ad groups feature.

