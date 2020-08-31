Is Google Down Autocomplete Search Suggestion

If you search for [is Google down], Google will show you an answer, like it does often with other answer based queries, to tell you "no." I guess if Google is able to give you an answer here, by definition Google is not down.

Here is a screen shot of this in action:

I spotted this via a retweet from @JeffDean of Google but from:

OK, Kudos to whoever made this instant result happen :-) pic.twitter.com/33kZy6zV0C — Simon L. B. Nielsen (@simonlbn) August 30, 2020

Cute Google, very cute.

