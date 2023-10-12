Google Testing New Recipe Search Interface

Oct 12, 2023
Google is testing yet another new recipe search interface. This may be an ongoing test, as I cannot replicate it, but the recipe interface is way more interactive and useful than the current one.

Shameem Adhikarath spotted the latest test and posted some screenshots and videos on X.

Here is the old interface (the one I currently see):

Google Search Recipe Design Old

Here is the new interface:

Google Search Recipe Design

What is new?

  • Header font size and look
  • Google testing the blue gear setting icon again
  • Previously this showed three items in a grid format now it shows four
  • The enhanced filters
  • Mouse over expanding image
  • and more

Here is a video:

Forum discussion at X.

