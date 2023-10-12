Google Testing New Recipe Search Interface

Google is testing yet another new recipe search interface. This may be an ongoing test, as I cannot replicate it, but the recipe interface is way more interactive and useful than the current one.
Shameem Adhikarath spotted the latest test and posted some screenshots and videos on X.
Here is the old interface (the one I currently see):
Here is the new interface:
What is new?
- Header font size and look
- Google testing the blue gear setting icon again
- Previously this showed three items in a grid format now it shows four
- The enhanced filters
- Mouse over expanding image
- and more
Here is a video:
Thread - 🥗Google Recipe Results: Old vs. New Comparison— Shameem Adhikarath (@shemiadhikarath) September 13, 2023
cc: @rustybrick
Check Out the New Google Recipe Results Format!
🆕 What's New:
🔠 Font Size
🗳️ Feedback Button
🧩 Interactable Grid
🍽️ Ingredients Count
Watch the video pic.twitter.com/I3Is5tbSLg
