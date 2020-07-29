Bing URL Submission WordPress Plugin Outreach By Microsoft

Microsoft Bing is sending emails to some site owners after installing the new URL submission WordPress plugin. The email is to let these site owners know of a "large number of failures in submission of URLs" to the Bing index. This is leading to searchers "not seeing your domain on priority in the index." This does not sound great but it seems Bing is on top of it.

Microsoft is offering to "help and debug any problems" that they are running into " so as to allow our search engine to index your content and provide additional relevant traffic to your site," Bing said.

Here is a screen shot of an email that was sent shared by Mathias Noyez on Twitter (click image to enlarge):

Frédéric Dubut from Microsoft confirmed this is a legit email from the team, he said on Twitter "PMs are reaching out directly to webmasters when we detect some of these issues. They're looking particularly for issues related to the WP plugin since it's been launched just recently."

It seems like this is not causing ranking issues for content already indexed by Bing but an issue with new URLs that Bing has not yet indexed through this plugin.

Forum discussion at Twitter.