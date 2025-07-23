Google is adding the Product Studio tab to the left side bar of Google Merchant Center for some merchants. Beforehand, it was within the Products tab, as a feature in there but now Google is testing moving it in its own tab.

Brodie Clark posted about this change on his SERPAlerts. He posted on X saying, "I'm now seeing 'Product Studio' with it's own tab across several accounts. It was previously more hidden in the dashboard within 'Products', now it's moved to its own section. The section now contains more features such as themes and an 'explore' tab."

Here is his screenshot:

Product Studio is a suite of free, AI-powered tools that allow you to enhance and create high-quality product images and videos. The tools can help you to generate scenes, increase image resolution, edit backgrounds, and generate product videos. Your new images and videos can help you attract more customers when you scale them across your marketing channels, according to Google.

This does not seem to be fully live for everyone.

Update: Hannah dug deeper into this change, and it is bigger than it looks.