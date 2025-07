Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Google is adding the Product Studio tab to the left side bar of Google Merchant Center for some merchants. Beforehand, it was within the Products tab, as a feature in there but now Google is testing moving it in its own tab.

Brodie Clark posted about this change on his SERPAlerts. He posted on X saying, "I'm now seeing 'Product Studio' with it's own tab across several accounts. It was previously more hidden in the dashboard within 'Products', now it's moved to its own section. The section now contains more features such as themes and an 'explore' tab."

Here is his screenshot:

Product Studio is a suite of free, AI-powered tools that allow you to enhance and create high-quality product images and videos. The tools can help you to generate scenes, increase image resolution, edit backgrounds, and generate product videos. Your new images and videos can help you attract more customers when you scale them across your marketing channels, according to Google.

This does not seem to be fully live for everyone.

Forum discussion at X.

Update: Hannah dug deeper into this change, and it is bigger than it looks.