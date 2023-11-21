Google Tests Longer Local Justifications From Third Party Sources

Google may be testing showing longer-form justifications in the Google local results. In the example below, provided by Miriam Ellis on X, it showed a more extended description/justification provided by Yelp.

The "The 25 most photographed restaurants in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp" is the justification part of the snippet.

As a reminder, Google was testing justifications in 2020 and then it officially went live in 2021.

Have you seen this before? It seems most Local SEOs have not.

