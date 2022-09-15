Google Promotes Google Lens In Mobile Search

Google is promoting the Google Lens feature in the mobile search results based on the type of query you enter. Google has a promotion box smack in the middle of the search results page that says "search what you see, camera search" with a picture of a dog on its back.

Here is a screenshot of this in action, which I found via Glenn Gabe via @TNotermann, but I can replicate it:

Glenn Gabe thinks this might have to do with the upcoming Search On event - maybe?

Not sure I've seen this before. And interesting, since Search On 2022 is on 9/28... and seems to have a focus on Lens (pun intended). I can't reproduce this, but again, very interesting. :) https://t.co/Pq2dXXB0vR — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) September 12, 2022

Google Lens is magical and I am glad Google is pushing awareness of it.

