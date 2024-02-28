Google Ads PMax Placement Report To Show Search Partner Network Sites

Feb 28, 2024 - 7:41 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Binoculars

Google Ads will soon support showing the Search Partner Network in the Performance Max Placement report. This means Google will show you which sites your PMax ads are running on - which is a first.

Google posted the update in this help document saying, "Starting in March, 2024: The Performance Max Placement report will support Search partner network sites. These Search partner sites will show alongside Display and Google Owned & Operated placements."

Here is a screenshot of that announcement:

Google Ads Pmax Report March 2024

I believe AdAge was the first to report it saying, "Google offers impression-level placement reporting after report finds search ads showed up on porn and sanctioned sites." The CheckMyAds site wrote, "This is big news. Google has been sending billions of dollars to websites like this for years — with zero accountability to advertisers. Now, we finally have the power to see for ourselves."

Ginny Marvin, Google's Ads Liaison, confirmed this as well on X and wrote, "Currently, it will be for PMax -- Search partner sites will show alongside Display and Google Owned & Operated placements in the PMax Placement report. We'll evaluate whether to extend it to other campaign types in the future."

So maybe this will be supported beyond PMax campaigns in the future?

This is related to the news back in December where Google allowed advertisers to opt out of the Search Partner Network in Search and Shopping ad campaigns, even if they are using Performance Max (PMAX) and Universal App Campaigns.

Can't wait to see all the screenshots of these reports in March, to see where your ads are being displayed.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Disallowing UTM Parameters In URLs Won't Help With Crawling Or Ranking

Feb 28, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads PMax Placement Report To Show Search Partner Network Sites

Feb 28, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Maps

Google Local Panels Design With Expandable Menus

Feb 28, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Search Filetype Operator For Site Commands Broken; Filetype Does Work

Feb 28, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google

Did Google Test Removing The News Tab Or Was It A Bug?

Feb 28, 2024 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: February 27, 2024

Feb 27, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Previous Story: Google Local Panels Design With Expandable Menus
Next Story: Google: Disallowing UTM Parameters In URLs Won't Help With Crawling Or Ranking

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.