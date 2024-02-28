Google Ads will soon support showing the Search Partner Network in the Performance Max Placement report. This means Google will show you which sites your PMax ads are running on - which is a first.

Google posted the update in this help document saying, "Starting in March, 2024: The Performance Max Placement report will support Search partner network sites. These Search partner sites will show alongside Display and Google Owned & Operated placements."

Here is a screenshot of that announcement:

I believe AdAge was the first to report it saying, "Google offers impression-level placement reporting after report finds search ads showed up on porn and sanctioned sites." The CheckMyAds site wrote, "This is big news. Google has been sending billions of dollars to websites like this for years — with zero accountability to advertisers. Now, we finally have the power to see for ourselves."

Ginny Marvin, Google's Ads Liaison, confirmed this as well on X and wrote, "Currently, it will be for PMax -- Search partner sites will show alongside Display and Google Owned & Operated placements in the PMax Placement report. We'll evaluate whether to extend it to other campaign types in the future."

So maybe this will be supported beyond PMax campaigns in the future?

Hi Greg, Currently, it will be for PMax -- Search partner sites will show alongside Display and Google Owned & Operated placements in the PMax Placement report: https://t.co/JsE4wIjP4N. We'll evaluate whether to extend it to other campaign types in the future. — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) February 27, 2024

This is related to the news back in December where Google allowed advertisers to opt out of the Search Partner Network in Search and Shopping ad campaigns, even if they are using Performance Max (PMAX) and Universal App Campaigns.

Can't wait to see all the screenshots of these reports in March, to see where your ads are being displayed.

Forum discussion at X.