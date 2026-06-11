WhatsApp Numbers Added To Google Business Profiles In Bulk

Jun 11, 2026 - 7:41 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Maps

Google Local Whatsapp

Google seems to have added WhatsApp phone numbers to tons of Google Business Profiles automatically over the past week. Google has sent email notifications to some of those businesses, and in some cases, the numbers are wrong or they are not reachable.

I spotted complaints about this both on the Local Search Forum and on X. Len Raleigh said "Huge wave of (incorrect) WhatsApp numbers being added to Google Business Profiles right now." Rhea Velgos said, "Over the weekend, we received emails from Google regarding three profiles that were updated with a WhatsApp chat link in the Chat field."

The issue is, if the number is wrong or inaccessible, there is currently no way to delete those numbers. In the Local Search Forum, it says Claudia Tomina, who is a Google product expert, "confirmed this is a bug and Google is actively working on fixing it."

Here is what the email looks like:

Google Business Profiles Adds Whatsapp Email

But you should really check your Google Business Profile to make sure you did not miss the email.

Rhea added:

The WhatsApp phone number shown on each profile matches the practice's main phone number. However, these are landline numbers and do not support text messaging or WhatsApp functionality. When we attempt to remove the WhatsApp number from the profile, Google does not allow us to do so.

Forum discussion at Local Search Forum and X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Google Search Volatility

More Details

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google

Google Image Search Collections Save To Suggested By Al

Sep 16, 2026 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Search Product Listings Tests Linking Directly To Merchant Site

Sep 16, 2026 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

New Information On Google Ads Multi-Source Conversions Beta

Sep 16, 2026 - 7:31 am
Bing Search

Bing Tests Shopping Filters On Left Sidebar

Sep 16, 2026 - 7:21 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Spend Benchmarks Report Compares Your Competitors

Sep 16, 2026 - 7:11 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Google Search Console AI Position Reporting Will Evolve Over Time

Sep 16, 2026 - 7:05 am
Previous Story: Google Merchant Center Temporary Delay On Product Submissions
Next Story: Gemini Can Help With Your Google Business Profiles

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2026 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.