Google Local Panel Health & Safety Pop Up Overlay

Back in October 2020 businesses could add health and safety information to their Google My Business profile. Shortly later Google began testing displaying them in the local panel for those businesses. Now the desktop interface has changed a bit that it can overlay the information in a pop up dialog menu.

Andrew Bullimore spotted this and posted it on Twitter so I made a GIF showing how this works:

On mobile, it takes you to a new screen but on desktop, it overlays the information on top of the search results page.

I believe it is new but just a heads up:

Click on the 'More details' pic.twitter.com/gSPxEKsknF — Andrew Bullimore (@bullimore_bully) January 6, 2021

...a few days now, one of our clients panicked when they saw it on their listing 😏 pic.twitter.com/OQ3xFB4aGr — Andy Simpson (@ndyjsimpson) January 6, 2021

