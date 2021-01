I am not sure why I am sharing this but it looked interesting and colorful, so I shared it. It seems like this is from some old conference, maybe a weird looking Google booth with wooden slats, pipes and more.

I found this on Instagram but it is a popular photo found on many sites that reference Google.

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.