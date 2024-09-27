Microsoft is testing adding more details to the short video carousel it shows in Bing Search. Now it is showing video length, descriptions, a swipe to see more and other changes.
I personally do not see these details yet in my tests, so I assume Bing is testing this now?
This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani who posted before and after examples on X:
Here is his post:
🆕 Bing short videos gain more addons on short video section— Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) September 26, 2024
video length
description
swipe button
see all button and many changeshttps://t.co/xYXfYTuCtN pic.twitter.com/5kkHbC3LK3
The video tab within Bing Search did have these details, I believe. But now they are in the main Bing Search results, the video carousel.
