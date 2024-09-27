Bing Short Videos Now With Details

Sep 27, 2024
Bing Search

Bing Robot Selfie Video

Microsoft is testing adding more details to the short video carousel it shows in Bing Search. Now it is showing video length, descriptions, a swipe to see more and other changes.

I personally do not see these details yet in my tests, so I assume Bing is testing this now?

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani who posted before and after examples on X:

Bing Short Videos Details Added

Here is his post:

The video tab within Bing Search did have these details, I believe. But now they are in the main Bing Search results, the video carousel.

Forum discussion at X.

 

