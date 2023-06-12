Google Cleaning Up Local Service Ads Reviews?

There has been some chatter within the local SEO community over the weekend that reviews are going missing from within Google Local Service Ads listings. Some say Google is cleaning up fake reviews or reviews that are against its guidelines, some are saying there is some sort of bug.

It is not clear exactly what is going on but many are noticing reviews are going missing from Google Local Service Ads.

Mike Blumenthal posted about this on Twitter:

Hearing reports of non-verified Google LSA reviews going MIA.. ie not showing with the listing at all. — Mike Blumenthal (@mblumenthal) June 9, 2023

Jason Brown posted about this in the Local Search Forum saying, "I am hearing chatter that Google removed fake reviews on LSA accounts today. I know that on Monday, June 12th, Google was going to stop showing LSA ads that violated the TOS. Is this a preemptive strike?"

Not all reviews are missing but it seems many are?

Did any of you notice this?

Forum discussion at Twitter and Local Search Forum.