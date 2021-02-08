Google Tests Infinite Scroll On Mobile Search Again

Google is once again testing infinite scroll on the mobile search results. We've seen numerous tests of infinite scroll, including on desktop results. The mobile search results right now have a "more results" button to load more results but in this test, the button is not needed.

Here is a GIF from Brian Freiesleben of this new mobile infinite scroll test in action from Twitter:

Here is Kelly who spotted it also:

It’s possible I haven’t noticed the experience, tbh. But what feels odd is that sometimes I swear I’m getting what would be traditional page 1 & page 2 together before hitting any load more action. pic.twitter.com/URBmCHRQqK — Kelly (@_KellyDubs) February 5, 2021

Forum discussion at Twitter.