Google Tests Infinite Scroll On Mobile Search Again

Feb 8, 2021 • 7:11 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Google is once again testing infinite scroll on the mobile search results. We've seen numerous tests of infinite scroll, including on desktop results. The mobile search results right now have a "more results" button to load more results but in this test, the button is not needed.

Here is a GIF from Brian Freiesleben of this new mobile infinite scroll test in action from Twitter:

Here is Kelly who spotted it also:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

