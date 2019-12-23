Google Posts Happy Holidays 2019! Doodles For The Week

Google has started posting the Doodles for "Happy Holidays 2019!" Today you get a happy holidays Doodle that has three colored candles, in a bow, illuminating. Tomorrow, Tuesday, you get a snow globe with Santa and his sled, with a Christmas tree.

Here is the Doodle for Monday, December 23, 2019:

Here is the Doodle for Tuesday, December 24, 2019:

I will continue to update this story with future Doodles. You can also see the 2018 Doodles over there.

Google also has the search decorations live for the holidays.

To all you out there - Happy Holidays 2019!

