Google Testing Higher Price Icon In Search Shopping Results

Similar to the lower price label we spotted a couple weeks ago, Google is also testing higher price label in the Google Shopping results. So if your product sells well above other products in that product category, Google might tell you with this new label.

Brian Freiesleben posted this on Twitter saying "I am now seeing a "Higher price" badge on some products. It doesn't appear to be very widespread at this moment." I personally was unable to replicate this and I thus expect to see tons of fireplace and fire pit ads following me around for a while now.

Here is the screenshot from Brian:

We've seen Google post lower price labels, discounted price labels in search, probably powered by price drop enhancements but this is different.

Here is the lower price label:

Forum discussion at Twitter.