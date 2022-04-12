Daily Search Forum Recap: April 12, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google has confirmed that the page experience update is now done rolling out, it started to roll out on March 23rd and finished on April 11th. Google is testing showing a higher price label in the shopping search results. Bing is testing sub-snippet insights boxes. Google still does not support WebSocket connections in Googlebot. Microsoft Advertising seasonality adjustments is rolling out to advertisers now, after being announced a month ago.

Now Finished: March 2022 Google Product Reviews Update

The March 2022 Google Product Reviews update is now fully rolled out, Alan Kent from Google told me. The updated started on March 23, 2022 and ended 19 days later on April 11, 2022.

Microsoft Advertising Seasonality Adjustment Feature Rolling Out

A month ago, Microsoft Advertising announced that automated bidding seasonality adjustments would be rolling out globally this month. Well, now advertisers are starting to see it. Sophie Logan shared a screenshot of her account showing on Twitter.

Google Still Does Not Support WebSocket Connections In Googlebot

Google does not support WebSocket connections in Googlebot. This was first known, I think, back in May 2019, when Martin Splitt and Zoe Clifford presented at Google I/O. Zoe Clifford said there "Google does not allow WebSocket connections in Googlebot for architectural reasons."

Google Testing Higher Price Icon In Search Shopping Results

Similar to the lower price label we spotted a couple weeks ago, Google is also testing higher price label in the Google Shopping results. So if your product sells well above other products in that product category, Google might tell you with this new label.

Bing Insights Sub-Snippets In Search Results

Last year, Microsoft Bing launched Page Insights where snippets would have a lightbulb next to them that when clicked on would show you third-party information from other sources not in that specific snippet's page. Well, now Bing is testing placing a sub-snippet below the main snippet for the page insights feature.

Google Washington D.C. Cafe Packed Again

Here is another video from a different Google office, the Washington D.C office, showing how the cafe is now filled with Googlers again. Yes, Googlers are required to go back to work and we saw the li

