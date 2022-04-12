Microsoft Advertising Seasonality Adjustment Feature Rolling Out

A month ago, Microsoft Advertising announced that automated bidding seasonality adjustments would be rolling out globally this month. Well, now advertisers are starting to see it. Sophie Logan shared a screenshot of her account showing on Twitter.
Sophie Logan said this was the "first time seeing the 'Seasonality Adjustment' feature in a clients Microsoft Advertising accounts." Here is the screenshot she shared:
Microsoft said this feature can inform your automated bidding algorithms with more signals that specify when you expect performance changes, like when conversion rate (CVR) variance will occur during a seasonal event, promotion, or other variation for your business. This helps address anticipated short-term fluctuations without significant long-term impact on your algorithms’ learning, as well as help maximize performance around critical times. This can be used in these cases:
- Preparing for peak travel times during holidays, capturing increased demand for booking flights in the weeks leading up, and helping re-adjust the days after the holiday travel peak.
- Getting set up for success in the days leading up to, during, and right after cyber week (Black Friday, Cyber Monday).
To create a seasonality adjustment for your Target ROAS or Target CPA campaigns, from the top menu, select Tools > Seasonality adjustment. This is supported for Search Campaigns (including those extended to the Microsoft Audience Network), as well as Shopping and Dynamic Search Ads campaigns.
Google had a feature like this in 2019.
Forum discussion at Twitter.