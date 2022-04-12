Microsoft Advertising Seasonality Adjustment Feature Rolling Out

A month ago, Microsoft Advertising announced that automated bidding seasonality adjustments would be rolling out globally this month. Well, now advertisers are starting to see it. Sophie Logan shared a screenshot of her account showing on Twitter.

Sophie Logan said this was the "first time seeing the 'Seasonality Adjustment' feature in a clients Microsoft Advertising accounts." Here is the screenshot she shared:

Microsoft said this feature can inform your automated bidding algorithms with more signals that specify when you expect performance changes, like when conversion rate (CVR) variance will occur during a seasonal event, promotion, or other variation for your business. This helps address anticipated short-term fluctuations without significant long-term impact on your algorithms’ learning, as well as help maximize performance around critical times. This can be used in these cases:

Preparing for peak travel times during holidays, capturing increased demand for booking flights in the weeks leading up, and helping re-adjust the days after the holiday travel peak.

Getting set up for success in the days leading up to, during, and right after cyber week (Black Friday, Cyber Monday).

To create a seasonality adjustment for your Target ROAS or Target CPA campaigns, from the top menu, select Tools > Seasonality adjustment. This is supported for Search Campaigns (including those extended to the Microsoft Audience Network), as well as Shopping and Dynamic Search Ads campaigns.

Google had a feature like this in 2019.

Forum discussion at Twitter.