Google's John Mueller responded to a question on why a company is not ranking for its new brand name, saying, "Just because you call your company something doesn't mean it'll show up on top in search like that."

The question came up on Bluesky where the site owner said four months ago they switched from betterhalf.ai to theweddingcompany.com and they are still not ranking for the new domain name, i.e. The Wedding Company.

John replied to that, like he has to others in the past, that "This is a competitive space, and the name is quite generic." He added, "just because you call your company something doesn't mean it'll show up on top in search like that."

John said the same thing in the past a few times, which I covered in these posts:

For you to see John's posts, you must be logged into a Bluesky account.

Forum discussion at Bluesky.

 

