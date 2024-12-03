Google Analytics now supports Customer Match from Google Ads. Audiences exported to Google Ads will now also "include your first-party consented, hashed customer data, and your tag-based user identifiers," Carly Boddy from Google wrote on Bluesky.

This data can be collected and sent to Google in a hashed form through user-provided data collection, and then used to supplement your Analytics audiences through Customer Match. Customer Match in Google Analytics supplements your audiences exported to your linked Google Ads accounts by matching your consented, hashed customer data with Google data to increase your addressable audience when other user identifiers are not available.

You can use Customer Match with already collected data and without manually creating customer lists in Google Ads, reducing the time to get started and the redundancies in your setup.

Customer Match in Google Ads allows you to create a CSV file including customer data and upload it into Google Ads or you can connect a new data source to incorporate this targeting into your campaigns. Customer Match in Google Ads does not work the same as imported Google Analytics audiences. Customer Match support for Analytics bridges this gap by allowing you to use the same mechanism to supplement your Analytics audiences exported to Google Ads accounts.

You can learn more about this in this help document.

Forum discussion at Bluesky.