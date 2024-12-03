Daily Search Forum Recap: December 3, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Just because you buy a generic domain, it doesn't mean you'll rank well for it in Google Search. Google Ads customer match is now in GA4. Google Search is piloting a new YouTube video interface. Google Search is testing new underlines under more of the snippet. Google Gemini is testing linking out more prominently.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google: Just Because You Call Yourself It, It Doesn't Mean You Will Rank For It
Google's John Mueller responded to a question on why a company is not ranking for its new brand name, saying, "Just because you call your company something doesn't mean it'll show up on top in search like that."
-
New Google Ads Customer Match For Google Analytics Audiences
Google Analytics now supports Customer Match from Google Ads. Audiences exported to Google Ads will now also include your first-party consented, hashed customer data, and your tag-based user identifiers, Carly Boddy from Google wrote on Bluesky.
-
Google Search YouTube Summary Pilot: Quick Takes & Key Takeaways
Google is testing a new video format for some YouTube videos that provide "easy to digest" summaries of YouTube videos based on the users queries. This is a pilot that is rolling out to some searchers over the past week or so and gives you a new user interface showing you quick takes and key takeaways from those videos.
-
Google Gemini Testing New & Improved Link Sources
Google's Gemini is testing a new format for showing sources and links, a format that gives publishers and content sources more visibility in its AI answer engine. Google Gemini's AI search results may soon show sources much more clearly, wrote Android Police.
-
Google Tests Underline Title, Link & Domain On Hover In Search Results
Google seems to be testing underlining the title, link and domain in the search result snippet when you hover your mouse cursor over the snippet. Generally, Google will just highlight the title link, the blue link, under the URL but here Google is underlining all of it.
-
Polar Bears At GooglePlex
Here is a photo from the GooglePlex, the main Google headquarters, where you see there are polar bears set up in front of Stan the dinosaur. I spotted this via long-time Googler Louis Gray on Bluesky.
