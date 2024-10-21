Google Local Service Ads At It Again With Request Competitive Quotes

Oct 21, 2024
Google Maps

Google is at it again, double dipping on Local Service Ads clicks, by adding a "Request competitive quotes" button after you have already selected the business you want a quote from. Google is now showing you other competitive to get quotes from, even though you clicked on a specific business.

This is not the first time Google has done these types of things, we saw it with the direct business search setting in January, where LSAs can show competitors after you message, Google showing ads above your business listing and so many other examples of this.

Nick Smith from Riester sent this to us and Anu covered it at Search Engine Land after Google confirmed this is a test and not fully live. Here are the screenshots from Nick:

Google Lsa Request Competitive Quotes

When you click the button from the first screenshot, Google has you select the businesses from which you want to get a quote. Then, you enter a message and your email address, and it sends it to all the businesses simultaneously. Nick told me, "the question nobody has an answer to is do all of those businesses get charged with a "lead" in this scenario?"

Google has been doing a lot of testing with LSAs and its local listings and this is just one more. Will this fully roll out? How will advertisers be charged for these leads? So many questions.

Forum discussion at X.

 

