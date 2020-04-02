Google: Spammers Would Love To Know Which Links It Labels As Spam

Google's John Mueller said on Twitter "spammers would love to know which links aren't recognized as spam." That is why Google does not label which links they know are spam in Google Search Console. Google has said this before but sometimes it needs to be said again.

Then John said that you don't need to worry about it. If they find spammy links, Google mostly just ignores it. John said "In general, if we can recognize something as spam, we'll just ignore it." Then he explains that disavows are not really needed unless... John said "the disavow is really for very rare cases & manual actions. Most never need it."

Here are these tweets:

I'm not aware of any plans -- spammers would love to know which links aren't recognized as spam, for example. In general, if we can recognize something as spam, we'll just ignore it. The disavow is really for very rare cases & manual actions. Most never need it. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) April 1, 2020

