Daily Search Forum Recap: June 14, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google experiments sometimes cause problems for Google Search and they need to revert them. Google Business Profile websites now 404. Google Ads it testing new call and location extension formats. Google is testing a new from sources across the web snippets. SEO bloggers are the reason Googler's don't share as much, sorry. Plus, I posted the SEO video recap (in a daze).

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Weekend Volatility, Google On Search Leak, Elizabeth Tucker Interview, Apple Intelligence & More
    Google Search had more weekend volatility, surprise, surprise. Google responded more to the search leak around Navboost, clicks and user interactions. I interviewed Google's Elizabeth Tucker on the March core update and much more. Google said you can recover from the helpful content update after a core update...
  • Google: Sometimes Search Experiments Conflict Causing Issues
    In the last Search Off The Record podcast, Gary Illyes from the Google Search team said that sometimes issues can arise within the Google Search results due to two experiments that conflict with each other. He said at the 19:41 mark, "Very often there are experiments that need to be rolled back because two experiments might interact very badly with each other."
  • Google Business Profiles Websites No Longer Load - 404
    Google Business Profiles websites, which stopped loading websites and began redirecting to the Google Business Profiles listing on Google Maps now completely 404 - as expected. It was supposed to stop working completely this past Sunday, but it did not stop working until later this week.
  • Google Tests New Call & Location Extension Ad Format
    Google may be testing a new call extension and location extension ad format. This format shows up as a carousel of links or buttons that you can scroll through below the ad snippet in the search results.
  • Google Tests Multiple Featured Snippets Under From Sources Across The Web
    Google is testing a new look for the "from sources across the web" search results feature. This one looks like the multiple features snippets look, with the perspectives design, but is titled under the "from sources across the web" search results.
  • I'm The Reason Googlers Don't Reply With Nuance
    Did you know that SEO bloggers, like myself, are the reason you see fewer and less nuanced responses from Google Search reps? John Mueller from Google said so on Reddit, where he wrote, "Love the SEO news/bloggers, but it also means I can't reply to things with nuance publicly."
  • Google Dinosaur Eating A Baby
    Stan, the Google dinosaur, has a baby in its mouth, as if it is eating the baby. Stan is the Google dinosaur that is located at the GooglePlex, the Google Mountain View offices in California.

