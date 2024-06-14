Daily Search Forum Recap: June 14, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google experiments sometimes cause problems for Google Search and they need to revert them. Google Business Profile websites now 404. Google Ads it testing new call and location extension formats. Google is testing a new from sources across the web snippets. SEO bloggers are the reason Googler's don't share as much, sorry. Plus, I posted the SEO video recap (in a daze).
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Weekend Volatility, Google On Search Leak, Elizabeth Tucker Interview, Apple Intelligence & More
Google Search had more weekend volatility, surprise, surprise. Google responded more to the search leak around Navboost, clicks and user interactions. I interviewed Google's Elizabeth Tucker on the March core update and much more. Google said you can recover from the helpful content update after a core update...
Google: Sometimes Search Experiments Conflict Causing Issues
In the last Search Off The Record podcast, Gary Illyes from the Google Search team said that sometimes issues can arise within the Google Search results due to two experiments that conflict with each other. He said at the 19:41 mark, "Very often there are experiments that need to be rolled back because two experiments might interact very badly with each other."
Google Business Profiles Websites No Longer Load - 404
Google Business Profiles websites, which stopped loading websites and began redirecting to the Google Business Profiles listing on Google Maps now completely 404 - as expected. It was supposed to stop working completely this past Sunday, but it did not stop working until later this week.
Google Tests New Call & Location Extension Ad Format
Google may be testing a new call extension and location extension ad format. This format shows up as a carousel of links or buttons that you can scroll through below the ad snippet in the search results.
Google Tests Multiple Featured Snippets Under From Sources Across The Web
Google is testing a new look for the "from sources across the web" search results feature. This one looks like the multiple features snippets look, with the perspectives design, but is titled under the "from sources across the web" search results.
I'm The Reason Googlers Don't Reply With Nuance
Did you know that SEO bloggers, like myself, are the reason you see fewer and less nuanced responses from Google Search reps? John Mueller from Google said so on Reddit, where he wrote, "Love the SEO news/bloggers, but it also means I can't reply to things with nuance publicly."
Google Dinosaur Eating A Baby
Stan, the Google dinosaur, has a baby in its mouth, as if it is eating the baby. Stan is the Google dinosaur that is located at the GooglePlex, the Google Mountain View offices in California.
Other Great Search Threads:
- SEO jobs are slightly down, but if you're interviewing, you NEED to know how to negotiate You are way more valuable than you might realize Terrific guide via @CarolynLyden with tons of actionable strategies to increase your SEO salary, Cyrus SEO on X
- SEO Tip: for the first time ever, Google is now testing Seller Ratings for organic listings outside of the US. Seller Rating rich results have been a default feature within the US for almost a year, now being expanded to other reg, Brodie Clark on X
- Update on AI Overviews Inclusion Per Category: * Google is slowly adding more AIO in a few sectors after the update generating a big decrease, but nothing like what they were showing at the start. See the evolution of, Aleyda Solis on X
- BTW, beyond just adding the end of my SMX presentation to YouTube, I've been toying with the idea of providing *concise* video podcasts covering interesting things I come across in 'Google Land'. And by concise, I mean less than 15, Glenn Gabe on X
- In talking with the recipe team, we think ratings probably mean more to readers if they're associated with something more than just the rating alone. In particular, readers probably appreciate ratings that a, Google SearchLiaison on X
- Seems like there was a big issue with GA4 while I was offline - it also seems the issue was just resolved, Barry Schwartz on X
- This was a @rustybrick update on https://t.co/usdbVw3dzG, to clarify, Barry asked us why desktop was so flat so our dev increased the number of sample queries, caused a spike and had to normalise data appropriately. It was a hot day, but, DEJAN on X
