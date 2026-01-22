Daily Search Forum Recap: January 22, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Apple to have two different releases of Siri and Apple Intelligence, powered by Google Gemini. OpenAI to charge on an impression basis for ChatGPT ads, not a CPC basis. Google Ads updated its call and messaging ad terms, again. Google has a new Googlebot named Google Messages. And Google may have made the recipe results more publisher-friendly - maybe...

Assisted Conversions in GA4, KRM Digital Marketing

The Blurring Lines Between PR, Content and Influencer Marketing, Agency Reporter

Delhi Traffic Police partners with Google Maps and Mappls to manage Republic Day visitor traffic, The Times of India

Apple is testing two new chatbots internally, AppleInsider

