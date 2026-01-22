Daily Search Forum Recap: January 22, 2026

Jan 22, 2026 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Apple to have two different releases of Siri and Apple Intelligence, powered by Google Gemini. OpenAI to charge on an impression basis for ChatGPT ads, not a CPC basis. Google Ads updated its call and messaging ad terms, again. Google has a new Googlebot named Google Messages. And Google may have made the recipe results more publisher-friendly - maybe...

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • OpenAI To Charge Based On Ad View Impressions, Not Clicks
    As you know, OpenAI will soon show ads on ChatGPT, but now we are hearing that those ads will be charged on a pay-per-view, impression-based model, not a click-based, cost-per-click model.
  • Apple Releasing Two New Siri; iOS 26.4 & iOS 27 (Campos, Rave & Fizz)
    Apple will reportedly release two new Siri versions, one this year with iOS 26.4 and one next year with iOS 27. Plus, Apple may release an AI pin wearable device in 2027.
  • Google Search Makes Recipe Results More Publisher Friendly
    A few weeks ago, we covered how damaging the Google Search results were for recipe publishers and bloggers. It was nicknamed Frankenstein recipes because it would take pieces of these recipes from bloggers, mash them together and ruin them, all while also mentioning the brand name - hurting the brand.
  • New GoogleBot: Google Messages
    Google added a new crawler, robot, to its list of user-triggered fetchers in the Google crawlers documentation. This specific bot is named Google Messages and it is a fetcher "used to generate link previews for URLs sent in chat messages," Google wrote.
  • Google Ads Posts New Call & Messaging Ads Terms
    Google Ads has posted new call and messaging ads terms that advertisers need to agree to in order to use those ad products. Anthony Higman posted about it on X and said, "There are some important new updates here."
  • Google Android Party Figurine
    Here is a photo from the Google Mexico office of an Android figurine/statue that is dressed up to party. It is also holding a Google balloon of sorts.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News, add as a preferred source on Google and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: January 22, 2026

Jan 22, 2026 - 10:00 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Posts New Call & Messaging Ads Terms

Jan 22, 2026 - 7:51 am
Apple Intelligence

Apple Releasing Two New Siri; iOS 26.4 & iOS 27 (Campos, Rave & Fizz)

Jan 22, 2026 - 7:41 am
Other Search Engines

OpenAI To Charge Based On Ad View Impressions, Not Clicks

Jan 22, 2026 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Search Makes Recipe Results More Publisher Friendly

Jan 22, 2026 - 7:21 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

New GoogleBot: Google Messages

Jan 22, 2026 - 7:11 am
 
Previous Story: Google Ads Posts New Call & Messaging Ads Terms

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2026 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.