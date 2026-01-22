Daily Search Forum Recap: January 22, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Apple to have two different releases of Siri and Apple Intelligence, powered by Google Gemini. OpenAI to charge on an impression basis for ChatGPT ads, not a CPC basis. Google Ads updated its call and messaging ad terms, again. Google has a new Googlebot named Google Messages. And Google may have made the recipe results more publisher-friendly - maybe...
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
OpenAI To Charge Based On Ad View Impressions, Not Clicks
As you know, OpenAI will soon show ads on ChatGPT, but now we are hearing that those ads will be charged on a pay-per-view, impression-based model, not a click-based, cost-per-click model.
Apple Releasing Two New Siri; iOS 26.4 & iOS 27 (Campos, Rave & Fizz)
Apple will reportedly release two new Siri versions, one this year with iOS 26.4 and one next year with iOS 27. Plus, Apple may release an AI pin wearable device in 2027.
Google Search Makes Recipe Results More Publisher Friendly
A few weeks ago, we covered how damaging the Google Search results were for recipe publishers and bloggers. It was nicknamed Frankenstein recipes because it would take pieces of these recipes from bloggers, mash them together and ruin them, all while also mentioning the brand name - hurting the brand.
New GoogleBot: Google Messages
Google added a new crawler, robot, to its list of user-triggered fetchers in the Google crawlers documentation. This specific bot is named Google Messages and it is a fetcher "used to generate link previews for URLs sent in chat messages," Google wrote.
Google Ads Posts New Call & Messaging Ads Terms
Google Ads has posted new call and messaging ads terms that advertisers need to agree to in order to use those ad products. Anthony Higman posted about it on X and said, "There are some important new updates here."
Google Android Party Figurine
Here is a photo from the Google Mexico office of an Android figurine/statue that is dressed up to party. It is also holding a Google balloon of sorts.
Other Great Search Threads:
- I think I'll coin this "Mt. AI". Yet another example of a site publishing a ton of AI-generated content that surged... and ultimately came crashing down. I'm sure the site owners were saying, "AI content is amazing! Look at our tren, Glenn Gabe on X
- The address will not appear with their Local Services Ads when an advertiser checks "No" on the "Is this a location that customers can visit, like a store or an office" setting (under Business details) in, AdsLiaison on X
- Welcome to Ads Decoded (officially!), Ginny Marvin on LinkedIn
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Nick LeRoy turns SEO consulting into fundraiser for Minnesota immigrant support
- Meta expands Threads ads to all users globally
- Same URL in AI Overviews and blue links counts as one Google Search Console impression
- OpenAI moves on ChatGPT ads with impression-based launch
- Google rules out ads in Gemini — for now
- 75% of ChatGPT users rely on ‘keywords’ for local services: New data
- The local SEO gatekeeper: How Google defines your entity
- International SEO in 2026: What still works, what no longer does, and why
Other Great Search Stories:
